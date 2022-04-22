Strong to severe storms possible as temps and dew points skyrocket

You're in for a pretty busy weekend of weather. High winds, rising temps and ew points and the chance for strong to severe storms crowd the headlines.
Friday highs slowly climb through the 40s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It will be cloudy.
Scattered rain will be possible by mid-morning. We'll see a break in the afternoon before another round of isolated thunder after dinner.
A level 1, isolated risk, for severe storms has been places across the Chippewa Valley. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats...READ MORE.