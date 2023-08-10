Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening, other rain chances also exist tonight through Monday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today's Drought Monitor update shows that most of Western Wisconsin remains in a drought. The state as a whole hit a grim milestone this week with an Exceptional Drought (level 5 of 5) issued for a sliver of northern Douglas and Bayfield counties along the Lake Superior shoreline. Since these levels to droughts began being issued in 2000, this is the first time ever that an Exceptional Drought has been issued in the state of Wisconsin.
There are rain chances in the forecast for the entire state, though some spots might not get that much rain to add up. Humidity will rise tomorrow after a warm front moves through late tonight with the first of several chances for rain.
Tomorrow afternoon will get incredibly humid with dew points climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s before a cold front moves through Friday evening/overnight to bring humidity back to more typical levels in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The higher humidity tomorrow combined with that evening cold front will lead to some severe chances... READ MORE