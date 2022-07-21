Strong to severe storms possible Friday morning and Saturday afternoon/evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Two rounds of storms are possible over the next couple days. The first round of storms arrives late tonight through tomorrow morning. Expect scattered showers and storms with an isolated few potentially being strong to severe. That's why there's a level 1 risk for severe weather tomorrow.
The risk for strong to severe storms is higher on Saturday, with a level 3 risk already in place. This means that numerous severe storms are possible, and a couple could be particularly intense.
The location for tomorrow morning's level 1 risk is generally south of Eau Claire near and south of the highway 10 corridor. Saturday's risk area covers all of Western Wisconsin in at least a level 2 risk.
The level 3 area includes the Chippewa Valley and nearly extends up to...