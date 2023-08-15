Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday evening across Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin are still enjoying the benefits of the first widespread and beneficial rain system yesterday that we had in awhile. When combined with Friday's scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, most of Western Wisconsin picked up over two inches rain.
There is another chance for rain that could add another 1/2" to 1"+, but it might not be a lot of rain for everyone as this chance comes in the form of scattered thunderstorms later tomorrow evening. Still, we all have at least a chance at picking up another 1/4" or so.
Unfortunately, the forecast doesn't have great chances for rain beyond tomorrow outside of pop-up chances during an upcoming blast of heat and humidity. More on that in a bit. First, tomorrow's storms... READ MORE