Strong to severe storms possible Monday as howling winds bring heat and humidity

Welcome to summer! Mother nature brings us a few shots at 80 and a chance at 90 this week. dew points sky rocket and the unsettled atmosphere will prompt some strong storms.
Monday will be partly cloudy and very windy with high temperatures towards 80. If we hit 80 that will be our first 80 of 2022.
Wind speeds will zoom in from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
This wind will carry very moist air into the valley with dew point climbing into the "aww jeez" category. Dew points in the mid 60s will make you sweat.
All this has given us reason to watch for severe storms later Monday...READ MORE.