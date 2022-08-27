Strong to severe storms possible this evening ahead of next round of heavy rain

Heavy rain was widespread early this morning, but a small corridor of heavy rain continued into the afternoon for Eau Claire's far south side through the highway 10 corridor. Widespread rain of 1/2" to 3"+ were measured.
Showers will likely continue to dissipate into the afternoon as they slowly move northeast, but the break will likely only last a few hours. Another round of rain and storms will arrive this evening. A few isolated storms could develop late afternoon/early evening and could be strong to severe with hail and straight line wind being main threats, but isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
In addition, the leading edge of the widespread rain late evening/tonight will likely contain scattered strong storms that could also bring a straight-line wind threat. Due to both those threats, a level 1 risk, meaning "isolated severe storms possible" has been issued for... READ MORE