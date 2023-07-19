Strong to severe storms possible this evening before mild weather returns Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Puffy cumulous clouds began building in the sky this afternoon as temperatures rose into the 80s. Humidity was high, too, with dew points topping out in the mid to upper 60s with even a 70 or two on the map at times.
The warm and humid air is providing energy for storm development that is forming ahead of an approaching cold front.
All of Western Wisconsin is under a level two risk for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued this afternoon for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties (along with areas further north and west) until 10pm. Storms have been moving through NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin already, and further development is expected along with the chance for the watch to be expanded into the Chippewa Valley.
A few strong storms could linger