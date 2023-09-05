 Skip to main content
Strong to severe storms possible tonight as a cold front gives the Chippewa Valley a break in the heat

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

High humidity and feeling sweaty after ten to twenty minutes outside will almost be over as a cold front moves through western Wisconsin this evening. However, before we get to enjoy the cooler weather, tonight's storms have the possibility of being quite strong to severe. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St.Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, and Buffalo County until 11pm this evening. Damaging hail and winds are the main threat. 

