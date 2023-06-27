Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening across Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Western Wisconsin was warm again this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity was similar to yesterday with the highest humidity up near highway US-8.
Humidity will increase after a warm front moves through tomorrow morning and dew points will remain in the mid 60s until after a cold front comes through later this week, but it'll stay slightly humid through the 4th of July.
As expected, a few showers popped up near the Minnesota border but not much impact is expected in the Chippewa Valley this evening.
It will likely be a different story tomorrow, however, as Western Wisconsin is under the first severe weather risk in quite some time. All of Western Wisconsin is under at least