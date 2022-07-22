Strong to severe storms Saturday are possible in several rounds

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs ranged from the upper 80s to the low 90s for most Friday afternoon, though a few spots were in the mid 90s and our typically cool spots from Ladysmith through Medford to Marshfield were still in the mid 80s.
For Eau Claire, this marked the fourth time in July and the ninth time this summer with a high of at least 90 degrees. One more day and we'll tie the average for the year, and August through September average three 90°+ days between them.
This heat and humidity will continue tomorrow, and will act as fuel for storms that will be triggered by an approaching cold front. Temps could hit 90 again in spots that don't get storms until at least mid-afternoon, but the timing of storms will affect afternoon highs.
Expect multiple rounds of scattered thunderstorms...