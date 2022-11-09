Strong to severe thunderstorms possible as cold front passes Thursday

It's been a busy forecast so far and mother nature has a lot more to throw at you the next few days.
Scattered showers and storms led to over 1.15'' of rain for Eau Claire through 5 am Wednesday. There's plenty more rain to go, too.
The morning round of showers will wrap up by 9-10 o'clock. We'll be overcast beyond that with a few stray showers or isolated storms throughout the day.
High temps will climb towards the mid 60s with wind speeds form the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph.
We'll see another few rumbles...READ MORE.