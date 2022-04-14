Strong wind will slowly wane over next few days

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold day across Western Wisconsin with highs stuck in the 30s. Eau Claire topped out about 20 degrees below the average high of 56. Some spots northeast of Eau Claire were closer to Eau Claire's average low of 33. Temps were cold enough for light precip to fall in the form of flurries for most of the day.
It was cold thanks to cloud cover and a brutal wind out of the southwest and west that carried in colder air. Gusts peaked between 40 and 50 mph in most spots, and even exceeded 50 mph in Menomonie. It will remain windy for the next few days, though wind speeds will slowly become lighter.
Flurry chances continue through the night and should end by early tomorrow morning. Expect... READ MORE