Strong winds and falling temperatures headline Wednesday's forecast; warmer temperatures expected for the weekend

The latest low pressure system will continue to track across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and while the precipitation is basically over with, the wind will stick with us.
Skies will be overcast for our Wednesday with a slight chance of a few flurries or drizzle at times. Winds will be light and variable early this morning, but winds will increase to 15-25 mph and become west to west-southwest. Winds could gust to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s this morning but will fall to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon.
