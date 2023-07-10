Stronger storms possible this evening followed by a mild Tuesday before storm chances return Tuesday night

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon warmed to around 90 in the Chippewa Valley and even climbed to the mid/upper 80s in the US-8 corridor. Further north, temps were 5 to 10 degrees cooler closer to WI-70 where a cold front was situated this afternoon.
That cold front is the focus of tonight's weather as it will slowly move southward through Western Wisconsin late this evening/early tonight. Humidity is pooling ahead of that front, too, with dew points in the 60s to near 70.
This heat and humidity will act as fuel for storms that will form along that front and could cause them to grow strong to severe. Any storm that does become severe this evening is capable of... READ MORE