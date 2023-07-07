Summerlike temps return this weekend with just slight chances for a few isolated showers

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It did not feel like the middle of summer Friday morning. Low temperatures were in the low 50s at the warmest mainly west of Eau Claire, and at coldest were in the upper 30s near Black River Falls.
Many were in the mid to upper 40s, including Eau Claire and and to the north. Eau Claire's low was just three degrees warmer than the record low temperature of 44 set in 1997 for July 7.
From that dare-I-say chilly start, temps warmed to the mid 70s for most, which is just under 10 degrees below average. Clouds increased Friday afternoon, and rain returned to radar in the evening. As expected, not much, if any, rain made it to the ground thanks to how low the humidity is.
