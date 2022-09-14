Summerlike temps return to forecast even as a few trees begin to change color

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A milky-white haze filled the sky over the past few days, but it was a lot thicker today. This is smoke from wildfires out west. There were heavy concentrations of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere this afternoon and evening.
Expect smoke in the sky to begin to move out as the jet stream pattern changes over the next few days. Only a moderate amount of smoke will be in the sky by tomorrow morning and by Friday there will be little left in the atmosphere.
Even better, is this smoke is staying aloft and is having little to no impact in the near-surface air quality. With the sunshine diffused under the smoke today, temperatures weren't able to warm as quickly as yesterday and were actually held a couple of degrees cooler.
Warmer temps and higher humidity return tomorrow and it will feel like summer despite area trees beginning to show signs of color. Expect summerlike weather to remain in place...