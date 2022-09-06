Summerlike warmth and humidity expected until Friday's rain/storm chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Humidity rose today with early afternoon dew points climbing into the low 60s before dipping back to the upper 50s through early evening. This dip typically happens each day around the warmest time of the day as the air is mixing within the lowest thousand feet and thus distributing moisture through this layer.
Once the sun sets, that moisture will settle back down near the surface as the breeze dissipates. Humidity was low enough last night to allow temps to fall into the low/mid 50s once again, but that won't be the case going forward as higher humidity will continue to move into the Chippewa Valley.
Expect dew points in the mid 60s tomorrow through Friday. There really isn't much of a chance for rain until a cold front will move through... READ MORE