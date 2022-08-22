Summerlike weather continues with only two weeks until Labor Day

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There are several signs that fall is fast approaching. Firstly, area apple orchards have already opened.
Technically, there are only ten more days until the first day of meteorological fall on September 1, but the autumnal equinox is still 31 days away on September 22. However, the countdown to Halloween is now below 50 days.
In addition, daylight is decreasing at a rate of about three minutes per day. Unfortunately, tonight's sunset at exactly 8:00 PM in Eau Claire is the last 8 PM sunset until next April.
Despite this grim news for those that don't like winter, summerlike weather... READ MORE