Summer's last hurrah? Warm and very humid air expected Tuesday after Monday night's round of potentially strong storms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed up today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Chippewa valley, though areas to the east in Clark and Taylor counties were a couple degrees cooler per usual with highs in the mid 70s.
While it was warmer than this weekend, the humidity remained comfortable through most of the day with dew points this evening ranging from the very comfortable upper 40s up into the still no too bad upper 50s.
However, humidity will increase tomorrow after a warm front moves through tonight. Expect dew points to top out near or above 70 degrees, which is considered incredibly humid even in mid-July. This will be short-lived, however, with a cold front expected... READ MORE