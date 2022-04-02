Sunday starts dry before afternoon rain and snow become likely

We saw snow, rain and a cloudy sky for our Saturday. The south side of Eau Claire only received a trace of snow on Saturday morning.
Clouds will begin to decrease once Saturday's afternoon showers fully depart around 8p.m. We will see a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s on Saturday night.
Sunday starts dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s before our next chance of rain swings by in the afternoon. Rain will start as early as 2p.m. in Western Wisconsin and arrive in the Chippewa Valley by 3p.m. We will see ...READ MORE.