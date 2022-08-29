Sunny and dry weather will allow weekend rain to soak in

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Three rounds of rain and thunderstorms rumbled through Western Wisconsin over the weekend. Pretty much everywhere got at least 1" of rain, though many spots picked up 2" or more.
Our studio located just south of I-94 on WI-93 picked up almost 4" of rain, mostly from the round that moved through late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain lasted a lot longer south of Golf Road, so most of the city likely was closer to the airport's weekend total of about 2 1/2".
We could still use more rain, but thankfully we don't have any more chances until after we have a few days of sunshine and a bit of a breeze to help dry the ground out. There won't be much humidity, either, until... READ MORE