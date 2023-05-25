Sunscreen and sunglasses will be needed as we head into a picture perfect holiday weekend; areas of frost east of US-53 tonight

The weather is looking spectacular as we head into the week into the holiday weekend, but if you are planning to be outdoors, you'll want to have the sunglasses and sunscreen with.
We'll see a few early morning clouds around, otherwise skies will be sunny for our Thursday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Tonight's forecast will feature clear skies and a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. With the light winds and clear skies, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s and areas east of US-53 could see areas of frost so for those living in those areas you may want to consider covering up any sensitive plants.