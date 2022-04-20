Sunshine returns Thursday ahead of a warmer weekend with scattered storms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon were similar to yesterday, but it was a lot cloudier. In addition, wind returned to the Chippewa Valley. Gusts topped out between 25 and 35 mph this afternoon, and this breeze won't go away for quite some time.
It has been raining in Minnesota for most of the afternoon, but Western Wisconsin began to get rain between 2 and 4 PM.
Clouds will clear quickly after midnight once the rain ends, and tomorrow will begin with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Complete sunshine is expected through the middle of the day for most with the exception of an hour or two of clouds up near highway 8.
Some clouds return tomorrow night, but that's ahead of scattered showers expected to begin as early as Friday morning. It's difficult to tell exactly how far north the warm front causing Friday's rain and storm chances will make it, but if it pushes a bit further north not only will we get more rain, but...