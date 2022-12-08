Sunshine Thursday, snow impacts your Friday commutes

Mother nature will bring you one nice day Thursday before a mess of winter weather steals the show Friday.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temps climbing towards the mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will hang in the upper 20s.
Overnight, a low-pressure system will work into the upper Midwest. This will lead to a mix of rain/freezing rain that will turn over to snow for Friday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau counties from 12 am Friday until 3 pm Friday...READ MORE.