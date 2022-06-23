Sweaty weather is back with scattered showers ahead

The morning starts with cool temperatures as the humidity is low, but a warm front slowly approaches the valley, which will bring uncomfortable humidity. Highs will reach the 90s with breezy winds at 10-15 mph.
The evening has a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms around 10 PM north-northwest of Eau Claire that could be strong. The SPC has northwest Wisconsin at a general thunderstorm category. The severe weather is northwest of Chippewa Valley.
Tomorrow we will have a few rain chances. From...