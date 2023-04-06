Temperatures are about to take a big jump: 60s and 70s are in the forecast for Easter weekend and beyond

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Can you feel it? The sun sure felt nice today, but that nasty wind kept it from truly feeling like spring. Highs were near 40, but that's still over 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 52 today.
Still, spring is in the air! Temperatures are a lot warmer not too far south of us in Iowa and Nebraska, and that air is moving our way.
Eau Claire has only had one above average high temperature in the past week, and that was last Sunday's high of 57. Even the lows have been near or below average.
Going forward, this is about to change in a big way. The temperature forecast graph looks like a staircase going up a bit each day through the middle of next week. Both highs and lows will rise to... READ MORE