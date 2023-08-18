Temperatures heating up humidity rises to excessive levels

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Over the past few days, the Chippewa Valley had its first glimpse of Fall, but Summer weather is quickly back in full swing. For tomorrow, toasty temperatures return with a long while before the next cooldown.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Polk, Pierce, Dunn, and Pepin County on Saturday from 1pm-9pm. Heat Indices will reach anywhere between 90°-104°.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for St.Croix County on Saturday from 1pm-9pm. Heat Indices will reach anywhere between 90°-108°.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 11pm tonight with air quality getting as low as unhealthy for all groups.
