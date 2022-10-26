Temperatures, on average, fall 1° every other day through October and November

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This is the time of the year when temperatures can fall the greatest from week to week and day to day, at least on average. Our average temperatures that we compare our daily temperatures to falls at the fastest rate during late October through November.
Average high temperatures will drop 15 degrees from November 1 through 30 and the average low will drop 13 degrees in November. By the first week of December, the average high will be around the freezing mark and still falling and the average low will be in the single digits.
That's not to say that our temperatures follow this curve. In fact, they vary every year as systems move through, but they will trend that way when averaged over 30 years.
So, when we get weather like we had last weekend or what's forecast for this weekend... READ MORE