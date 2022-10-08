Temperatures warming up next week, with another sweep of chilly weather to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This morning had very chilly temps with frost, and from that, it was a hard climb to warmer weather. Today, we only managed to be in the low 60s with relatively strong winds. Tonight, we will cool down once more where we have a slight chance of frost.
Tomorrow morning temps will dip down into the mid to upper 30s, which will give us a chance of some frost. Models point to it being a little widespread, but areas that are north and northeast of Eau Claire, will have higher chances of frost. Tomorrow we then will only warm up to the mid to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead, we are in for a small warm-up, with Monday being nice and sunny in the... READ MORE