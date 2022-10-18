Temperatures will begin to warm up tomorrow through the rest of the week despite sunsets getting earlier by the day

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This morning was Eau Claire's coldest so far this season by six degrees as temperatures bottomed out at 24. Temperatures were warmer east of highway 53 where cloud cover stuck around a bit longer, but places closer to the Minnesota border dropped closer to 20 degrees like in New Richmond.
While temperatures for the vast majority stayed in the 20s, the wind chills did not. It likely felt like the mid teens this morning as you left the house for work or school. Even with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s, the continued northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph made it feel like the 30s all day.
It certainly feels like it's getting colder, and it looks like it, too, as sunrises are getting later each morning and sunsets are getting earlier each evening.
However, the weather pattern refuses to follow this downward trend towards winter...