Temps and humidity to decrease after tonight's storms exit

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a windy day across Western Wisconsin with sustained winds out of the southeast at 15 to 30 mph. This wind is carrying hot and humid air into the Chippewa Valley. Gusts topped out in the 30s for most this evening.
Dew points ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon, which is very humid. That made temps feel a couple of degrees warmer using the heat index. Storm chances will fuel on the warm and humid air today in Minnesota, and a few strong storms are possible later this evening in Western Wisconsin, though thankfully they are expected to decrease in intensity as they arrive.
Expected timing has the line of storms reaching the MN-WI border at the St. Croix River between 8 and 9pm. A few storms could be strong to severe with straight-line wind gusts the primary threat, though large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Storms will... READ MORE