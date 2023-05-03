Temps climbed above average and will continue to warm with just spotty shower chances through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold morning across Western Wisconsin with lows near or below freezing. All but Menomonie either hit the freezing mark or dropped below last night.
Eau Claire had a low of 30, and it is now within a week of May 9, which is the average date for the last freeze of the year. However, each of the past four years has had a later than average date for the spring's latest freeze.
Nonetheless, we began to warm up this afternoon as highs climbed to the upper 60s west of US-53 and to the low/mid 60s elsewhere. In addition to the finally warmer than average temperatures, we didn't have much wind at all and there was plenty of sunshine through the middle of the afternoon when clouds began to move in from the north.
Scattered cloud cover continues tomorrow, and there's a very slight chance that there are some light showers with those clouds. What you will notice is much warmer temps with highs likely in the 70s along with peeks of sunshine. Chances will be a bit higher... READ MORE