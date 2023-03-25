 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temps cooling down into next week with a warm-up and rain showers to follow

  • Updated
  • 0
Daylight Tracker 2018.png

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Our past couple of days have been really nice with lots and lots of sun and warmer temps. Our next few days will continue the sun, but temps are on a downward trend. This cooler weather won't last long though, as warmer weather quickly follows along with rain chances. 

As we have had more sunshine, we've also had a lot more time to enjoy it. Currently, we are seeing more than 12 hours of daylight and it is only going up. Looking ahead, we are a few days from seeing sunsets at 7:30 pm, and less than a month away from sunsets at 8:00 pm. 

Unfortunately, more daylight does not always mean we get to have more sunshine for the evening. Next week, we have... READ MORE

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here