Temps cooling down into next week with a warm-up and rain showers to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our past couple of days have been really nice with lots and lots of sun and warmer temps. Our next few days will continue the sun, but temps are on a downward trend. This cooler weather won't last long though, as warmer weather quickly follows along with rain chances.
As we have had more sunshine, we've also had a lot more time to enjoy it. Currently, we are seeing more than 12 hours of daylight and it is only going up. Looking ahead, we are a few days from seeing sunsets at 7:30 pm, and less than a month away from sunsets at 8:00 pm.
Unfortunately, more daylight does not always mean we get to have more sunshine for the evening. Next week, we have...