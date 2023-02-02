Temps decreasing towards a very chilly Friday morning, with a weekend warm-up to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Happy Groundhog Day! For the holiday this year, we hit our high temperatures early with a decrease in temperature into the afternoon and evening hours. Following these colder temps are strong winds. By tonight into tomorrow morning, we get dangerously cold once again, however, a warm-up is in sight.
During the morning hours, we will reach our high temperature for the day. This means that throughout the day, we will be decreasing in temperatures instead of our usual increase.
Today will also have...