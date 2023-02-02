 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Temps decreasing towards a very chilly Friday morning, with a weekend warm-up to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Happy Groundhog Day! For the holiday this year, we hit our high temperatures early with a decrease in temperature into the afternoon and evening hours. Following these colder temps are strong winds. By tonight into tomorrow morning, we get dangerously cold once again, however, a warm-up is in sight. 

During the morning hours, we will reach our high temperature for the day. This means that throughout the day, we will be decreasing in temperatures instead of our usual increase. 

Today will also have...

