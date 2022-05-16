Temps fall below average tomorrow as clouds build ahead of overnight rain chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa Valley has had well above average temperatures through the past week and beyond. For Eau Claire, today continued the cooling trend that began after temps peaked last Thursday with that record high of 94.
Even though they were falling since Thursday, highs remained warm through the weekend. It was not humid, either, as low temperatures were much closer to average than the highs were.
Today, highs took another small step downward and topped out only a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 70. Highs were in the low to mid 70s near and south of highway 29 but were a couple degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s to the north towards highway 8.
Temps will continue to cool... READ MORE