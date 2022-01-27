Temps (on average) began their climb today! This means we're past halfway through coldest time of year

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire's average high climbed from the bottom point of 23° to 24° today! Well, actually it only gained a couple tenths of a degree but it rounds up for the first time today!
The average low temperatures are still at the bottom, and will climb up for the first time next Wednesday on Groundhog Day. In the next month, Eau Claire's average temps will climb 9°. Of course, weather patterns don't follow the averages, but we can deduce that we're now past the halfway point of when we can expect the coldest temps of the winter.
The averages changed last year as they change every decade and include 30 years of data, so the current average/normal period of comparison is 1991 to 2020.
Our temps have not followed averages over the past day and a half, and in fact... READ MORE