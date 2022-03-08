Temps plunge tonight after highs hit 40 this afternoon

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs hit near 40 today across Western Wisconsin, making today the warmest day so far this March and Eau Claire's warmest day since hitting 44 on February 20.
A cold front is moving through this evening, however, as seen by the arrival of clouds on satellite with some snow showing up on radar. Very little of this snow is actually reaching the ground, and only expect a quick dusting at most as this passes and at the very least just a few flakes will be seen.
Temps were able to warm like they did ahead of the front thanks to a southwest wind, but temps are quite a bit colder behind this front. The wind shifts northwesterly this evening behind the front, and that will carry those colder temps our way.
In addition, wind chills will be even colder as the cold air arrives along with the continuing breeze at 5-15 mph even through the night. That wind continues tomorrow, and highs will be roughly... READ MORE