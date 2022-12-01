Temps rise to the 40s Friday afternoon before an evening cold front brings mix and snow to the Chippewa Valley

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were warmer and it was less windy across Western Wisconsin this afternoon. There still was a breeze that made it feel like the low to mid 20s through the afternoon, but even that is 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
The warm-up will continue as a warm front continues it's process of moving through Western Wisconsin. Even though temperatures have already started to rise, there is warmer air to our southwest that will move in overnight through tomorrow.
Lows will only fall to the low/mid 20s tonight, though wind chills could drop to the mid teens at coldest as a southerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph picks up. Gusts tonight and tomorrow could hit 30 mph as the wind continues to carry warmer air our way with afternoon highs expected to top 40 Friday afternoon.
The low pressure system's cold front will arrive Friday evening and could bring scattered rain or mix to Western Wisconsin before...