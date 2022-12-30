Temps rising after today with our next chances of precipitation starting early in the new year

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With the cold front now past, we will be much cooler than we were yesterday with temps only reaching the low 20s. Good news is that we will be on the upward temp trend into next week. However, our new year will start in a pretty big way, with talks of another major system.
Our New Year's Eve will already see more than a ten degree jump in temperature. Through next week, we stay on a slow and steady pace of "warmer" temps. By Tuesday, we top out of our high temperature for the week in the upper 30s.
The next chance of precipitation begins with the new year's celebrations. Rain/mix and snow are possible starting... READ MORE