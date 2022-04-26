Temps stayed just above record cold territory as Eau Claire remains on record watch tonight

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire was only a degree or two above today's record coldest high temperature through early afternoon. Temps later this afternoon did manage to climb further away from that record as the sunshine finally returned between the clouds.
However, today's high was still about 20 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 62° and nowhere near as warm as it could be for this time of year. The record high for April 26 is 87° set sixty years ago back in 1962. Still, with the clear sky after sunset, temps will fall quickly.
Eau Claire is again on record watch with a forecast low in the low 20s, which will be close to the record low of 23° set in 1996. The wind that has kept us cooler in addition to the clouds continues out of the northwest, but it will get lighter overnight and may even be calm at times. Clouds return tomorrow ahead of our next precipitation chances, though tomorrow and Thursday's chances look mainly to be a nuisance with not a lot of precipitation expected.
