Temps to remain cold after they fell faster than a flatlander approaching a WI State Trooper

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a very cold start to the day after temperatures yesterday morning through early afternoon were in the mid to upper 60s. In fact, Eau Claire's high of 69° yesterday came at 2:09pm.
Less than 16 hours later at 6am this morning, the temperature was 25 with a wind chill of 12. So, the temperatures fell 44 degrees in those 16 hours, and it felt 57 degrees colder factoring in the wind chill.
Those temps fell faster than a speeding flatlander when they see a State Patrol car on I-94.
Low temperatures this morning were in the low 20s everywhere across Western Wisconsin, and afternoon highs only warmed into the low 30s. Temperatures have felt colder all day with the wind chill, and that will continue tonight along with a continued slight chance for... READ MORE