Temps warm slightly tomorrow afternoon ahead of three overnight snow chances

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Lows ranged from about -10 to -20 degrees. It felt even colder due to the wind chill, which bottomed out between -20 and -30 degrees this morning.
Another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight from 9pm until 10am tomorrow. Wind chills could become even colder than last night, though it looks like the coldest wind chills will be a bit more isolated as opposed to widespread.
In fact, most of the night won't have much of a wind chill effect as the wind will be light, though temps will drop fast to as cold or even slightly colder than last night already by an hour or two after midnight. After that, a southerly breeze kicks in and causes the air temp to warm up, but at the same time makes it feel even colder.
Temps will continue to warm into tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid teens above zero, though the wind chill will likely remain near or below zero most of the day. The warmup precedes our first of several chances for snow... READ MORE