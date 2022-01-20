Temps warm slightly tomorrow afternoon ahead of three overnight snow chances

 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

Lows ranged from about -10 to -20 degrees. It felt even colder due to the wind chill, which bottomed out between -20 and -30 degrees this morning.

Another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight from 9pm until 10am tomorrow. Wind chills could become even colder than last night, though it looks like the coldest wind chills will be a bit more isolated as opposed to widespread. 

In fact, most of the night won't have much of a wind chill effect as the wind will be light, though temps will drop fast to as cold or even slightly colder than last night already by an hour or two after midnight. After that, a southerly breeze kicks in and causes the air temp to warm up, but at the same time makes it feel even colder.

Temps will continue to warm into tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid teens above zero, though the wind chill will likely remain near or below zero most of the day. The warmup precedes our first of several chances for snow...

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 