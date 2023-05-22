Temps warmed and will continue to be warm despite smoky sky. Surface air quality may decrease, too

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There were only a few clouds in the sky once again, yet there continues to be fairly thick smoke obscuring the sky. The light grays on satellite show the smoke while the brighter whites depict clouds.
Areas with now clouds and smoke would show up black, but there aren't many spots where that's depicted on this map. The good news is that most of that smoke is staying up in the atmosphere and not affecting the air quality near the surface where we live and breath.
There is and will be a little smoke near the ground over the next few days, but there is also some ozone pollution that will affect the air quality. In fact, it's the ozone that's in the yellow category according to the Minnesota DNR.
Despite the obscuration, enough of the sun's energy was able to make it through to warm us up to near... READ MORE