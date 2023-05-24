Temps will warm through a sunny and dry Memorial Day Weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today's highs varied quite a bit across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire and places to the south and west warmed to the low/mid 70s, while areas to the north stayed much cooler in the 50s and 60s. This is because very light rain was falling during the afternoon.
This rain was evaporating into dry air, so only some drizzle made it to the ground. However, that rain-cooled air made it feel quite dreary in those spots, while the rest of Western Wisconsin enjoyed plenty of sunshine through a partly cloudy sky and those near-average temperatures.
The rain didn't add up to anything at any of the airport automated sensors, so it was not a beneficial rain even where drops reached the ground.
Eau Claire's May precipitation deficit is approaching 1", and will likely get there with no significant chances at this point through... READ MORE