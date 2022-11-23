Thanksgiving could come with an isolated and very light shower of rain or wintry mix. Minimum impact to travel expected

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! Today started off with some patchy fog and chilly temperatures with morning lows below average by five to ten degrees.
Eau Claire's low was 14, but there were spots closer to the single digits. That includes Black River Falls with a low of 8. Most areas in Western Wisconsin started out in the low to mid teens.
After that cold start, temperatures warmed quickly thanks to our layer of clouds clearing earlier than expected. That sunshine brought high temperatures to about ten degrees above average by this afternoon.
Temperatures won't be as warm under a cloudy sky, but Thanksgiving should warm into the low 40s by early afternoon. Temps drop closer to freezing in the evening.
This is important because of the slight chance for light and isolated...