Thanksgiving Travel Caution: A spotty frozen mix could lead to a few slick spots

It's the Thanksgiving Weekend and it's time to hit the road for Grandma's house so we can get some of those world-famous cheesy potatoes.
Mother nature will make it easy to get there Wednesday ahead of the festivities, but if we're leaving Thursday, we might run into a small problem.
Wednesday will be nice and warm with high temps breaking into the low 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine and the winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, a low-pressure system will move in from the central Plains. Temperatures will hover around freezing in the early morning when we could see a few flurries and some spotty, wintry mix...READ MORE.