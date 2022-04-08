That bright thing in the daytime sky is called the sun. We'll see more of it this weekend!

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
On the last day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, our topic is our role in forecasting and making sure you're prepared. Our goal is to forecast systems at least a day in advance so you know you need to be weather aware when storms threaten.
Our forecasts are tailored to giving you information so you can be prepared, because while ultimately we cannot make you prepare or take cover, we want you to have all the tools to make your own decision.
This week's weather has been rinse and repeat. Today was another cloudy and windy day after we continued to have dreary precipitation through this morning. Thankfully, precipitation was lighter today and only consisted of a few flurries.
In addition, some spots even cleared out enough to see sunshine (finally)! If you missed it, there will be plenty of chances to see sunshine...