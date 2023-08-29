The air conditioner can rest for only a day or so before heat and humidity return for the Labor Day weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a beautiful day across Western Wisconsin with highs in the low 80s after humidity decreased through the afternoon. There won't be any humidity to worry about tonight, and temps will cool quickly under a clear sky.
It'll be a great night to turn off your AC and open up those windows to get fresh air inside your home. With a forecast low in the upper 40s, this is the type of weather where even I give my air conditioner a break and let the crisp fall-like air into my home at night.
If you like this weather: enjoy it, and if you don't want summer to end: don't worry as heat and humidity will be back...