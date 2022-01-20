The brutal cold lasts one more morning before snow takes over for the weekend

Bitter, brutal cold has taken over across the valley early Thursday and it will stay in charge until we can get the warmer temps from our snowfall chances to roll in this weekend.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin until noon Thursday. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees may cause frostbite within 15 to 30 minutes.
A second WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin from 10 pm Thursday until 10 am Friday. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees may cause frostbite within 15 minutes.
High pressure will keep the sky clear and the winds relatively calm, but any breeze will keep wind chills low. High temps Thursday will...READ MORE.