The Chippewa Valley is still on track to pick up a foot or more of snow last night through tomorrow

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
About five inches accumulated in Eau Claire last night through this morning, so the week is up to nearly 6 inches when factoring in Monday morning's round with about an inch of snow.
After a lull late morning through early afternoon, snow is once again widespread across Western Wisconsin and rounds of heavy snow are also moving through from time to time. There will be a few more bursts of moderate to heavy snow with the most likely timing of the heaviest round coming late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Snow will begin to taper off tomorrow afternoon before coming to an end by evening.
This is not good snowball and snowman making snow as it is that fluffier type, which unfortunately means it is more prone to being blown by the wind, causing lower visibility and drifting.
